Myanmar New Year – Thingyan Festival

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I convey our best wishes to the people of Myanmar for the Myanmar New Year, Thingyan.

The United States has partnered with the people of Myanmar for decades in their efforts to build a stronger democracy, promote economic reforms and broad-based development, and foster peace and prosperity. During this time of renewal, we reaffirm our commitment to work together, particularly as our two countries and others face the COVID-19 pandemic.

We wish all the people of Myanmar happiness and health in the New Year.

