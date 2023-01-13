Mutual funds top picks: Mutual funds added these 10 new stocks in December; do you own any? – MF Watch | The Economic Times13 Jan 2023, 04:05 PM IST

In today’s Mutual Fund analysis, we screened the stocks that were newly added by fund houses in the month of December as compared to the previous month. We found 10 such stocks, five of them are newly listed companies on the bourses while the remaining have shown good performance in FY23 so far. Data shows that the total market value of these 10 stocks stood at Rs 950 crore as of December 2022 (Data Source: ACE MF).Take a look number of MFs schemes that have invested in these stocks:iStockNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 26

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 438 crore

Price Return since listing (December 29, 2022): -10%APNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 10

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 118 crore

Price Return since listing (December 30, 2022): -15%APNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 6

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 119 crore

Price Return since listing (December 23, 2022): 8%APNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 5

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 153 crore

Price Return since listing (December 22, 2022): -9%ThinkStock PhotosNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 4

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 45 crore

Price Return in FY23 so far: 36%ThinkStock Photos7/11Radiant Cash Management ServicesNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 4

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 22 crore

Price Return since listing (January 04, 2023): 9%Agencies8/11The South Indian BankNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 2

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 21 crore

Price Return in FY23 so far: 143%Number of MF schemes that held the stock: 1

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 16 crore

Price Return in FY23 so far: 171%iStockNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 1

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 4 crore

Price Return in FY23 so far: 30%iStock11/11Confidence Petroleum IndiaNumber of MF schemes that held the stock: 1

MFs’ investment value as of December 2022: Rs 16 crore

Price Return in FY23 so far: 26%AgenciesTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold