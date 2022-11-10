Mutual Fund SIP inflow cross Rs 13K crore mark in October

Yet another month of positive inflows in equity mutual funds, SIP yet another month of positive inflows in equity mutual funds, SIP contribution crossed the Rs 13,000 crore mark in October. Inflows from SIPs stood at Rs 13,040.64 crore during the month compared to Rs 12,976.34 crore in September.

“Trend in SIP contribution and folios are positive reflecting faith of the investors in the Indian economy and markets. It also re-affirms the trend of financialisation of household savings even in the face of persistent concerns on the global macro front. The Indian economy’s resilience during these troubled times globally is also helping,” Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer of AMC, said.

However, to really gauge retail investors sentiment, we would need to closely watch the 12% dip in the number of new SIP’s registered in October compared to average of the last two months, Akhil Chaturvedi added.

At the end of October 2022, SIP assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6,64,780.86 crore, with a month-on-month change of 29,495.20 crore. SIP AUM for the month of September was Rs 6,35,285.66 crore.

Mutual Fund Folios also crossed an all-time high at 13,90,77,745, and retail MF folios too at an all-time high of 11,08,00,239. The new SIPs registered for the month of October 2022 are 19,72,984.

At the end of October 2022, the net AUM of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 39,50,323.28 crore, while the AAUM stood at Rs 39,53,208.95 crore.

“Markets continue to react to global factors and domestic rate hikes. However, MF investors have shown resilience and continue to invest in SIPs, with consistent contributions month-on-month. There is growth in overall equity AUM and Folios too,” N S Venkatesh, CEO of AMFI, said.

