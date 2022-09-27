Muthoot Finance climbs 5% on a tie-up with LuLu International Exchange

Shares of leading gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance rallied up to 5 per cent in Tuesday’s trade spurred by the company’s MoU with UAE-based Lulu International Exchange to work as its collection partner.

Banking on the partnership, Muthoot Finance aims to drive convenience and ease of money transfer for over 4 lakh NRIs in the UAE, whose relatives have availed of gold loans back home, a release said.

The partnership will mostly benefit customers and their relatives, who have availed of gold loans, by providing them with a secure and reliable mode of paying instalments, at special rates. NRIs can avail of the service at any of the 89 branches of Lulu Exchange, spread across the UAE, it said.

The loan instalment will be settled on a real-time basis with a nominal fee charged for the remit service. Through its physical branches and digital solution LuLu Money, LuLu Exchange offers fast and reliable money transfer and foreign exchange services powered by a robust network, reputed partners, and high standards of customer care, it added.

At 1.12 pm, the scrip was trading 4.35 per cent higher at Rs 998.10 over its previous day’s close of Rs 956.45 a piece. The stock has plunged nearly 23 per cent in the last six months and about 35 per cent year-to-date.