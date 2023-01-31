Must-Known Drone Laws In Norway (2023 updated)

Norway (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Drones are becoming popular all over the world. Almost every country is coming up with laws regulating the use of drones. Drone pilots must be aware of these rules and laws before flying the drone. Norway has brought in many rules that are causing some confusion among people. There is no doubt Norway is very beautiful and has plenty of nature and landscapes to capture in videos and photos. However, Norway has very strict rules when it comes to the flying drone.

General Drone Laws in Norway

Norway is one of the most developed and progressive countries in the world. They have strict drone laws that everyone must follow. With very few exceptions you are allowed to fly a drone without taking special permission. This is why it has become an ideal spot for pilots. Whether you are practicing or are already a professional in capturing amazing footage, this place offers a lot. Let’s take a closer look at the drone laws in Norway. Here is what you need to follow before taking your aircraft into the sky.

In Norway, all pilots must register the drone before flying

Pilots cannot fly a drone higher than 50 meters which is 170 feet in the open category

You can take your drone up to 120 meters that is 400 feet with special permission from CAAN

The drone must remain within the line of sight of the pilot

When it comes to the operating distance it shouldn’t exceed 500 meters

Remaining at a sensible altitude will be necessary especially when you fly near crowded places

Try to maintain a distance of one km around neighborhoods for the safety of people

Drone flyer has to maintain a safe distance of 500 meters from building, people, vehicles, and animals. Unless the owner gives them consent

You need to keep safety intact by not flying your drone near the airport and helicopters

Maintain a minimum distance of eight kilometers from airports

Users cannot fly a drone in the middle of the night

You are not allowed to fly near, over, or around the military base, ancient ruins, and private or public structures

Are Drones Legal In Norway?

Yes, drones are legal in Norway. However, all drone operators have to obtain a permit from Civil Aviation Authority. Whether you want to fly a drone for recreational or commercial purposes you must get a permit. This process is designed to ensure the safety of people under Norwegian law. Once you are granted a permit, it is easy to fly the drone in specific areas. Even when you get a permit it is best to follow all the drone rules carefully.

Rules For Flying Various Category Drones

Here are some rules that a drone flyer must follow for open, certified and special category drones:

1. Open Category

Open-category drones are easy to fly without getting any specific permission. If you meet the requirements of general safety everything is good. When your drone weighs less than 25 kg you cannot use it for commercial purposes. You don’t need a permit to fly such lightweight drones. However, you still need to adhere to the rules set by the EASA.

During these years the use of open-category drones has become very popular in Europe. These drones can be used for a variety of purposes. Individuals like to use these aircraft as they are comfortable and easy to use. This drone is friendly to use though.

2. Specific category

The specific category of drones is limited in use. It doesn’t allow you to have all the commercial activities. These drones cannot be used to photograph or make videos of people without their consent. Additionally, there are plenty of rules that you must follow before flying these specific category drones. You must consult with EASA before operating this drone.

Drones under this category require special permission from the Government. These UAVs are either 25 or 150 kg and are normally used for commercial purposes. The pilot must get permission from the European Aviation Safety agency before flying.

3. Certified category

Drones that are certified must follow specific safety guidelines. The European Union Aviation Safety agency manages to take care of certification programs for drones. If you are planning to operate this drone try to consult with the agency before taking the final move. When you fly a commercial drone that is more than 150 kg, you must get a permit from the authorities. Drones that are in the certified category have strict rules.