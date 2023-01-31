Must Known Drone Laws In Netherlands (2023)

Netherlands (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Do you want to fly a drone in the Netherlands? If you love to do aerial photography, then you must visit the Netherlands and fly your drone there. You have to follow the European regulations for drones for flying a drone in the Netherlands. Drone pilots must follow the rules for flying a drone for commercial or recreational purposes. These rules are applied to all EASA countries. Let’s find out about drone laws in the Netherlands.

Registration

All drone operators should register their drones if they want to fly a drone in the Netherlands. If your drone is without a camera and weighs less than 250 grams then it is important to register them. Some toy drones come with a CE marking for toys.

You register with the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) and apply for the RDW. The drone pilots will get the drone operator registration number and then you are ready to fly your drone in the Netherlands. This number should be displayed on (all) your drone(s) and they must be visible on the drone.

Drone Categories

There are 3 categories of drones:

The category of the drone determines which permit or license you need to fly a drone in the Netherlands. Categories are determined based on the flight risk of the drone. The risk will depend on the weight of the drone, and the location of the flight. Each category comes with specific rules.

Rules For Flying A Drone In The Open Category In the Netherlands

The open category is for drones that have a low flight risk. The category is divided into 3 sub-categories:

A1 drone pilots can fly over people but they are not allowed to fly over assemblies of people;

A2 must keep up at least 50 meters’ horizontal distance away from people;

A3 drone pilots must fly far from people and should be 150 meters from urban areas.

If you fly a lightweight drone, then you must not fly near crowds. The following conditions apply to the drones in the open category

Don’t fly your drone higher than 120 meters

Your drone must be in sight at all times

The drone should not weigh more than 25 kilograms

It is best not to use the drone to transport dangerous goods

Your drone must not drop anything

Give way to other aircraft

Don’t enter no-fly zones

If you want to perform a drone flight in the open category in the EU country, then you don’t need to get permission.

Drone Laws In The Specific Category

In the specific category, drone pilots have to face more risks. These is the rules you must follow to fly a drone in a specific category:

The drone pilots must not fly closer to people than in the open category

Fly near airports or airfields

Fly the drone over 25 kilograms

Fly your drone near a residential area

You must fly higher than 120 meters

To fly drones in the specific category the drone pilots must need a Certificate of Completion and a Proficiency Certificate from RDW. The drone pilots can apply for these certificates and this will allow them to fly a drone in all parts of Europe. If you want to perform a drone flight in this category in some other country of the EU, then you must get permission from the national authorities.

Drone Laws In The Certified category

The certified category is for drone flights that come with the highest risk. If you are flying a large drone that is over 3 meters then you must follow a certain set of rules. Drone pilots must not fly over crowds and use a drone for transporting people.

It is not allowed to transport any type of dangerous goods if you are flying your drone in the certified category. This category is for flights that come with the same risks as manned aircraft.

The rules for this category will not be fully established. Until then the drone pilots must apply for a license to get permission to fly a drone in the certified category. The drone pilots must apply to the national aviation authority (in Dutch) for drones that weigh less than 150 kilograms. The licensing procedures must be followed to fly a drone safely in the certified category.

Insurance

It is mandatory to get liability insurance if you fly a drone over 20kg. it is important to get the insurance that has the right coverage if you cause damage or injury. You can add your insurance if you have registration with RDW.