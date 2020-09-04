Muskogee, Oklahoma; Broken Arrow Aaron Robert Schupp Receives 36 Months Probation For Making Counterfeit Obligation

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Aaron Robert Schupp, age 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma was sentenced to 3 years of probation for Making Counterfeit Obligation, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 471. The charges arose from an investigation by the Broken Arrow Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

The Indictment alleged that beginning in or about September 2018, and continuing until on or about September 17, 2019, the Defendant, with intent to defraud, falsely made, forged, counterfeited and altered an obligation of the United States, fifteen counterfeited twenty-dollar Federal Reserve Notes, and six counterfeited one-hundred-dollar Federal Reserve Notes.

United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “Counterfeiters can very quickly do a lot of harm to a community by injecting worthless currency into unsuspecting local businesses. Fortunately for the City of Broken Arrow and the surrounding areas, a prompt and thorough investigation by the Broken Arrow Police Department and the United States Secret Service, this scheme came to an abrupt halt.”

“The United States Secret Service aggressively investigates the manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit currency in order to protect the integrity of our financial systems,” said Douglas Farrell, Resident Agent in Charge of the Tulsa U.S. Secret Service Office. “Counterfeiting victimizes everyone in our community and can be especially devastating to small business where a significant loss can cripple an operating budget. The effective partnership between the Secret Service and the Broken Arrow Police Department led to successful prosecution of this case and sends a strong message that our community will not tolerate these type of criminal offenses.”

