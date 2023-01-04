Multibagger smallcap that rallied over 2,100% to go ex-split next week

Shares of will turn ex-split on January 10. The company’s equity shares will decline in face value from Rs 2 per share to Re 1 per unit.

In Wednesday’s trading session, shares of the company have hit a new 52-week high of Rs 32.25.

In respect of the stock split, the record date has been fixed as January 10, 2023. The company, in its filing with the exchanges on December 29, intimated about the record date and said, “We would like to inform to the exchange that Board of the Directors of the Company have fixed Tuesday, 10th January 2023 as the ”Record Date”, for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of – Sub-division/split of equity shares of the company, 1 equity share having face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of Re 1,” said the filing.

Earlier in 2022, the company’s shares were split from the face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2 per unit. In respect of this stock split in the ratio of 1:5, the company’s shares turned ex-split on July 21, 2022.

Rajnish Wellness is a multibagger stock with 1-year return at 2113%, while its return in the last 3 months has been 132%.

The company’s fundamentals are strong and it is debt free and has been efficiently using shareholders’ funds. The ROE of the stock has been improving for the last 2 years.

Also, the company has a strong cash generating ability from core business as its cash flow from operations have been improving for the last 2 years.

With a m-cap of around Rs 1,215 crore, Rajnish Wellness is a smallcap company. The company is an extension of Rajnish Hot Deal Private. Started initially as a small teleshopping venture, it has transcended into a brand in the ayurvedic product industry.

