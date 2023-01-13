Multibagger PSU stock rises over 13% in 3 days after multiple order wins

Shares of multibagger PSU stock (RVNL) rallied 4.7% to Rs 79.3 in Friday’s intraday trade on BSE. The stock has risen nearly 13% in the last three trading sessions after the firm won three orders in six days.On Thursday, the company received the letter of award for the provision of automatic block signaling in the Taduku-Renigunta section of the Southern Railway. The project cost is worth Rs 38.97 crore.Last Wednesday, RVNL received the letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for the Surat Metro project. The order, worth Rs 166 crore was received by the Joint Venture of Rail Vikas Nigam and ISC Projects for Phase 1 of the Surat Metro. The company had earlier won an order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation on December 23.On January 11, Rail Vikas Nigam received the letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Chennai Metro Rail for a total contract value of Rs 1,134.11 crore. The project involves the construction of an elevated viaduct, nine elevated metro stations and the stabling of the viaduct at SIPCOT.In December end, the company was also appointed as the project implementation agency for the UTF Harbor Project in Maldives. The strategic project of the Government of India is worth Rs 1,544.6 crore.At 11.06 am, the scrip was trading 4.1% higher at Rs 78.9 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 75.8 apiece. In the last six months, the stock has given a multibagger return of 155%.

As per Trendlyne data, the highest target price for the stock goes up to Rs 80, while the average target price estimate is Rs 61, which shows a downside of 21% from the current market prices. The consensus recommendation from 2 analysts for Rail Vikas Nigam is a strong buy.Rail Vikas Nigam is trading above 8 out of 8 simple moving averages (SMAs).For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the company has reported consolidated net sales of Rs 4,908.9 crore, up 21.93% from last quarter’s total income of Rs 4,025.8 crore. The company reported a net profit after tax of Rs 302.5 crore in the second quarter of FY23.