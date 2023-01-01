Multibagger Meter: 86 stocks hit jackpot in 2022, but that’s only one-fourth of 2021

With the broader market indices underperforming Nifty, the multibagger meter moved slowly last year as only 86 stocks managed to hit the jackpot. The number of multibagger stocks in 2022 were only about one-fourth of what 2021 delivered.

A count of multibagger stocks with a market capitalisation of over Rs 500 crore shows that the number of stocks that at least doubled investor wealth in a given calendar year were 135 in 2020 and 336 in 2021. The pre-Covid years of 2018 and 2019 rewarded investors with only 19 multibagger stocks each.

In the last 10-year period, 2014 was the best for multibagger hunters as there were at least 344 stocks that hit the jackpot.

Top multibaggers

The year 2022 had 3 stocks (with m-cap over Rs 500 crore) that gained more than 1,000%. Smallcap , which sells personal care and ayurvedic products, turned out to be a 20-bagger. rallied 1,550% while SG Finserve 1,088%.

Other top multibaggers include , , CWD, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, , , and .

The list also includes 3 Adani Group stocks – (200%), (126%) and (116%).

Will 2023 have more multibaggers?

With Sensex and Nifty being just 4% away from their all-time high levels touched on December 1 this year amid global macro worries and elevated valuations, most experts believe that like 2022 the new year would also be a stock picker’s market. Returns may, however, be subdued in the broader market.

Ambit Institutional Equities’ greed and fear indicator is now very close to greed levels, which doesn’t portend well for midcaps over the next 12 months.

“Whilst Nifty50 fair valuation has an upward bias, we don’t necessarily see the sectoral performance trends of CY22 continuing in CY23 – especially the outperformance of banks and the massive under-performance of IT. As we recalibrate our sectoral preferences, we continue to highlight our preference for largecaps and banks but don’t expect IT to be a massive underperformer,” said Nitin Bhasin – Co-Head, Ambit Institutional Equities and Head of Research.

Amid earnings downgrade in midcaps, the brokerage prefers largecaps.

Domestic brokerage ICICIdirect, on the other hand, believes that midcaps are in mid-cycle of a multi year bull phase. “We expect this outperformance to get further amplified over the next couple of years, and gain around 20% in CY23,” it said.

Broking believes 2023 may see the end of the rising interest rate cycle but growth may not be impressive.

“Corporate earnings may not justify higher valuations and the market may enter into a time correction as India will still remain best among the rest,” it said.

(With data inputs from Ritesh Presswala)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)

