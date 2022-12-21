Mukesh Ambani’s crown jewel Reliance Industries gives index-beating returns for 6 years!

The growing confidence in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s ambitious plans to expand and diversify the businesses under his crown jewel has seen shares of the company giving index-beating returns in six of the last seven years.

For seven straight years, the stock has given positive returns, and in six of these years, barring 2021, the stock has outperformed benchmark Nifty 50, data showed.

For 5 consecutive years, the stock has given double-digit returns and would have repeated it this year, if not for the fall it has witnessed from the lifetime highs touched in April. Despite this fall, has outperformed Nifty 50 this year.

Between January and April this year, the stock gained about 21% and touched an all-time high of Rs 2,856.15 on April 29. However, the stock has corrected about 10% from the lifetime high.

The single most factor dampening the stock’s performance was the government’s decision to impose windfall gains tax on domestic crude oil and fuel exports.

The special additional excise duty was imposed by the Centre to tax the windfall gains made by oil producers in the backdrop of higher crude oil prices.

RIL, Oil India, and Oil and Natural Gas Corp had reported massive profits for the March quarter of FY22, when crude oil prices tested multi-year highs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After reporting a high double-digit growth in the operating profit for two consecutive quarters, RIL’s mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business reported a 6% decline in the September quarter, weighed down by the additional cess.

The tax imposition triggered earnings estimate cuts for the company by analysts, which further marred the stock performance.

Will 2023 be better than 2022?



Even though earnings growth outlook for the O2C business is bleak, the growth prospects for the other two major businesses–telecom and retail–remain bright.

Further, RIL’s recent foray into the financial services business and plans to list Jio Financial Services is an added positive.

So, RIL remains a long-term bet for most analysts, who recommend using any dip in the stock to accumulate.

According to global investment bank JPMorgan, RIL’s financial services business foray is set to be the primary driver of returns in the stock in 2023.

“We currently value JFS (Jio Financial Services) at the treasury share value of RIL it would hold, but believe most of the upside in CY23 will likely come from JFS value creation as we get closer to the demerger,” the investment bank said in a note to its clients.

The bank has retained “overweight” rating on the stock with a 12-month price target of Rs 3,065.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities has increased the weightage of RIL in its largecap portfolio by reducing the same on . RIL’s weight in the largecap portfolio is now 950 basis points.

UBS Securities has a “buy” rating on the stock given that growth opportunities remain intact across its businesses, something that it believes investors are underappreciating.

(With data inputs from Ritesh Presswala)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

