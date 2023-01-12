Mphasis shares drop 0.2% as Sensex falls

Shares of the . traded at Rs 2026.25 on BSE at 01:06PM (IST) on Thursday, down 0.2 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1897.35 and a high of Rs 3466.4. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening. At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 24.3 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 83.45 per share and 9.13 times its book value, as per BSE data. A total of 7,586 shares changed hands on the counter till 01:06PM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 38158.53 crore and is part of the IT Consulting & Software – Mid Cap industry. The scrip has been an underperformer , down 37.02 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 0.3 per cent gain in Sensex. During the day, the stock moved between Rs 2051.0 and Rs 2018.7.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 55.72 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in MphasiS Ltd. stood at 20.48 per cent and 13.22 per cent, respectively.