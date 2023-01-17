Mphasis shares down 0.18% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.18 per cent down in Tuesday’s trade at 12:04PM (IST). Around 8,304 shares changed hands on the counter. The stock opened at Rs 2026.05 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2045.65 and Rs 2026.05, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of MphasiS Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 3466.4 and a 52-week low of Rs 1897.35. As per BSE, the total market cap of the MphasiS Ltd. stood at Rs 38447.13 crore at the time of writing this report. Key Financials

The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 3563.23 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 3.38 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 3446.86 crore and up 22.31 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2913.16 crore. The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 418.46 crore, up 22.55 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. Shareholding pattern

As of 31-Dec-2022, domestic institutional investors held 13.22 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 20.48 per cent and the promoters 55.72 per cent.

Valuation ratio

According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 24.49 and a price-to-book ratio of 9.13. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. MphasiS Ltd. belongs to the IT Consulting & Software – Mid Cap industry.