Mphasis shares down 0.08% as Nifty gains

Shares of . rose 0.08 per cent to Rs 1918.0 in Monday’s trade. It hit an intraday high of Rs 1925.2 and low of Rs 1897.35, respectively, during the day.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 3476.6 and low of Rs 1897.35.

As of 12:48PM (IST), the counter saw total traded volume of 8,310 shares with a traded value of Rs 1.58 crore, according to NSE.

The stock had closed at Rs 1919.6 in the previous session.

The scrip has declined -1.59 per cent in the past one month till date, while the benchmark BSE Sensex has slipped -0.07 per cent during the same period.

According to exchange data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.95 while price-to-book ratio stood at 9.13. A higher P/E ratio shows that investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and it reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business.

The stock belongs to the IT Consulting & Software – Mid Cap industry.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 55.72 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FII and MF ownership in the firm stood at 20.48 per cent and 13.22 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3563.23 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 3.38 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3446.86 crore and up 22.31 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2913.16 crore. Its net profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 418.46 crore, up 22.55 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.