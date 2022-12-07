Mphasis shares decline 1.19% as Sensex slides

Shares of the . traded at Rs 2070.65 on BSE at 02:05PM (IST) on Wednesday, down 1.19 per cent from previous close.

The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1898.1 and a high of Rs 3476.6.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap down opening in the morning.

A total of 6,706 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 02:05PM (IST).

The stock of MphasiS Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 38999.51 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 24.84, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 9.13. Return on equity (ROE) was at 20.6 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 170 stocks traded in the green, while 330 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 55.7 per cent in the MphasiS Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 20.48 per cent and 17.56 per cent, respectively.