MPD: Suspect Sought in Robbery at 700 Block Kenilworth Avenue

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:11 am, the suspect took US currency from the victim while at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

