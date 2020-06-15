MPD: Suspect Sought in an Assault with Gun Offense in Meigs, Northeast

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, Northeast.

At approximately 2:34 pm, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE