MPD: Richard Ryan Weaver Arrested in Child Sex Abuse at Benning Road

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Second Degree Child Sex Abuse offense that occurred on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:22 am, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a 13-year-old female victim.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 37 year-old Richard Ryan Weaver, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE