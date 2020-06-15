MPD Investigating Homicide of Albert Smith of Congress Street, Southeast

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:19 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other victim received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Albert Smith, of Grand Junction, TN.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

