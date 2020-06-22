MPD Investigating Homicide in 1400 Block Kenilworth Avenue

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the 1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:20 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim and an adult female victim, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined both victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 23 year-old Larkia Izlar, of Southeast, DC, and 28 year-old Timothy Hinton, of Suitland, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

