MPD Arrested Darian Bullock in Dangerous Weapon Offense

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 4300 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a wooden stick and assaulted the victim. T he suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, June 28, 2020, 31 year-old Darian Bullock, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

