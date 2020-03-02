MoxiWorks launches new suite of products for luxury brokerages

SEATTLE (STL.News) – MoxiWorks, the leading real estate technology platform, today announced the launch of M Suite, a new suite of products designed for luxury brokerages and their agents to help elevate their brand and their client experience.

M Suite takes the same reliable functionality and integration capabilities of some of MoxiWorks’ core products and wraps them in a sophisticated design that can be branded to the brokerage. The products help agents market their services, manage client relationships, give valuable presentations, and more.

“We created M Suite to address the agent’s need to differentiate their brand and customer experience with higher-end clients — something we know they care a lot about,” said York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. “We’re excited to see this new innovation being used by brokerages who want to use cutting-edge digital marketing to help differentiate their brokerage and their brand.”

The M Suite product line kicks off with the launch of M Present, the only presentation tool designed exclusively for a luxury audience as well as M Impress, MoxiWorks’ marketing automation solution. M Present includes exclusive templates that agents can brand to make their own and enables them to build a variety of presentations they may need in the course of a client relationship, including CMAs, open house tours, buyer tours, and more. Following will be the release of M Engage, the luxury CRM and M Websites for brokerages and agents to build luxury websites.

MoxiWorks worked closely with 1000watt, a well-known creative agency based in Portland, OR, dedicated to the real estate and mortgage industries, to fully understand and meet the needs of luxury brokerages and agents and to develop the M Suite brand.

M Suite is available for brokers who want to offer the service to their agents. To learn more about M Suite, visit https://go.moxiworks.com/msuite.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks’ customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents’ repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

