Motilal Oswal PE arm raises ?14,000 crore for fund

With this fund, the cumulative AUM raised under the MO Alts platform between growth capital and real estate would stand at around ?14,000 crore. MO Alts is currently managing over $1.1 billion across four growth capital funds. The funds are focused on providing growth capital to Indian mid-market companies, across sectors such as consumer, financial services, life sciences and niche manufacturing.

Approximately 75% of the capital in aggregate across all the funds has been raised from domestic investors across 55 cities in the country, said a company statement.

“For India to achieve its dream of a $10-trillion economy by 2030-2032, private capital will play the most pivotal role,” said Vishal Tulsyan, CEO of MO Alts. Over the past decade, more than 50% of private capital invested in China was raised locally. For India, that number is abysmally low, but over the next 10 years, if the industry and the government put in efforts towards this, there is no reason why we will not be able to achieve similar numbers, he added.

IBEF IV will be a sector-agnostic fund and hopes to evaluate businesses in tech-enabled space and expects to deploy 10-15% of its capital there, added the statement.