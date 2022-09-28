Motherson Sumi Wiring rallies 7% as board to consider bonus share issue

New Delhi: Shares of (MSWIL) zoomed as much as 7 per cent during the early trade on Wednesday, despite weakness in the broader markets, as the company said its board will consider the proposal for bonus issue on Friday.

The company informed the bourses about a board meeting scheduled on Friday, September 30, 2022, to consider the proposal for bonus equity shares of the company.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company,” the exchange filing read.

Following the announcement, shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India zoomed as much as 7 per cent to Rs 89.8 on Wednesday, before trading at Rs 86.30 at 9.40 am. The scrip had settled at Rs 84.25 on Tuesday.

The wiring harness company, which is part of Motherson Group, was demerged from

in January this year and was listed as a separate entity on the bourses.

Motherson Group is a leading manufacturer of components for the automotive and transport industries and renames

Systems to Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL).

Motherson Sumi Wiring is a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems. It reported a two-fold increase in net profit at Rs 126 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.