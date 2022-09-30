Motherson Sumi Wiring announces 2:5 bonus share issue

At its meeting held on Friday, ‘s board recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5. This suggests that eligible investors will get two additional shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring for every five shares held by them.

In a filing with the exchanges, the company said, “The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, recommended the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 2 bonus shares against 5 equity shares of Re 1 each held in the company”.

Additionally, the company approved an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 333 crore to Rs 900 crore.

After the announcement, shares of the company were seen trading with a cut of around 1% at Rs 85.95 per share. The stock in the last 3 months has gained over 22%.

ICICI Direct has given a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 105.

Motherson Sumi Wiring, commanding a market capitalization of over Rs 27,000 crore, is a midcap auto ancillary company, which is a leading manufacturer of wiring harnesses.



