Mother’s plea: ‘Back Ella’s law to help save lives from toxic air’



The mother of a London school girl killed by toxic air issued an impassioned plea to MPs on Thursday to set aside party politics and back “Ella’s Law” to save lives.Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah stressed the “urgency” to cut air pollution and the harm it is inflicting on many Londoners and people in other parts of Britain.A bill named after her daughter Ella Roberta, who died aged nine following an asthma attack in 2013, cleared the Lords before Christmas.The proposed new law would make breathing clean air a human right.It would also force the Government to adopt a target to cut tiny PM2.5 particulate pollution to 10 µg/m3 by 2030, ten years faster than its current goal.Read MoreSpeaking to The Standard, Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said: “Ultimately, this is about saving lives.”Dozens of MPs are already backing the bill.But it is only likely to make progress through the Commons if far more MPs throw their weight behind it to pile pressure on the Government to act.“This bill went through the House of Lords incredibly smoothly,” stressed Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah. Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah / Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd“Most people were surprised but I think I managed to persuade the House of Lords to put their differences aside and to think about the public health.“I expect no less from the House of Commons.“I’m asking every single MP, clean air is political but I do not believe it is party political…. absolutely, support it (the bill).“It’s essential. It’s urgent. We are in a public health emergency.”Ella, who lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south-east London, became the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death.It would have been her 19th birthday on January 24.Ministers have dragged their feet for years over steps to reduce toxic air in the capital.The European Union is proposing reaching the PM2.5 target by 2030.But Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has adopted a deadline of 2040, which flies in the face of promises by ministers not to water down environmental standards after Brexit.“Ten years is a long time. We are talking lives again,” emphasised Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours list for her public health work.The 2040 target was also criticised by the Government’s own eco-watchdog, the Office for Environmental Protection.Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who spoke to environment minister Rebecca Pow in December about the target, is due to meet her soon and is not giving up on persuading the Government to speed up the timetable to tackle toxic air.London, for the second year in a row, has topped a global congestion ranking (Aaron Chown/PA) / PA Wire“What she has said is she is not going to promise anything, however, she is willing to have a conversation,” she explained, stressing she was also calling for Sir Keir Starmer to support the bill.“So, I actually remain hopeful, I do…even if I can move them to drop it to 2035, I would take it.“But I’m still going to be pushing for 2030, especially when such heavyweights as Imperial College say it is possible.”Professor Frank Kelly, chair in community health and policy at Imperial College’s Global Centre of Air Pollution Research, said: “I was very disappointed when the Government announced its plan to only meet the World Health Organisation interim target for fine particular matter (PM2.5) by 2040. “This clearly demonstrates a real lack of ambition to deal with this societal problem which has a major impact on human health across the entire life course from conception to old age.”He stressed that Imperial’s Environmental Research Group had shown that achieving the PM2.5 air quality target was possible across most of the UK by 2030 “if current and proposed government policies related to net zero and air pollution are implemented in full”.Further localised action could be taken to target the remaining pollution hotspots, such as in central London. The annual mortality of human-made air pollution in the UK is roughly equivalent to between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths every year, according to the Government.Scientists say PM2.5 pollution is particularly harmful to human health as it can seep deep into the lungs and heart system.Green MP Caroline Lucas, whose is leading the Commons campaign on the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill, said: “I’m urging all MPs to back Ella’s Law to make sure tragic deaths like Ella’s never happen again.”She has tabled an Early Day Motion, to highlight the Private Member’s Bill on Ella’s Law, which has been signed by 29 MPs.Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central, said: “I’m proud to back Ella’s Law, in honour of the memory of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, whose life was tragically cut short because of London’s polluted air.”Tory peer Lord Randall, who was Theresa May’s environment adviser, said: “We have waited too long for proper clean air legislation. I would urge MPs and ministers to back the bill as a golden opportunity to do something really wonderful.”Kingston and Surbiton MP Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “We are backing Ella’s law and this bill – until there isn’t a child in the country breathing in toxic air.”Ministers have defended the 2040 target, saying it needs to be achievable in all parts of the UK.An Environment Department spokesperson said: “We fully recognise the importance of driving down PM2.5 and our new air quality targets set a clear and ambitious trajectory that will significantly reduce its impact on health.“Our dual target approach will ensure reductions where concentrations are highest as well as reducing average exposure across the country by over a third by 2040 compared to 2018.“We have already taken action including by legislating to restrict the sale of wet wood and coal, and our Environmental Improvement Plan, due to be published shortly, will set out further actions to improve air quality and to meet our long-term targets and ambitious interim targets for PM2.5.”Some PM2.5 pollution in the South East is blown in from the Continent, naturally occurring or comes from shipping. England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty used his annual report in December to highlight air pollution blighting the UK.“Children are particularly susceptible to the health effects of air pollution, as their lungs and other organs are still developing, and they inhale more air per body weight than adults,” it stressed.Poorer communities were generally more exposed to toxic air but in “central areas” of London the reverse was true, it added.“Central London stands out as being one remaining region that may continue to exceed 10 µg/m3 in 2030 and possibly beyond”, the report explained on PM2.5.The Tube has the “highest measured concentrations” of PM2.5 of any European underground system.