MF WatchIn today’s MF analysis, ETMarkets.com filtered out stocks that were added by at least 10 equity mutual funds schemes in the month of December 2022 as compared to November 2022 (excluded ETFs). There were about 24 stocks that met the criteria. To filter further, we considered only stocks that have gained over 20% in FY23 so far; 10 stocks have made the cut and among them, 6 are from the banking sector. (Data Source: ACE MF)