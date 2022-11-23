Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash increases – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Litecoin

seeing the biggest change, jumping 14.04% to $78.79. Seven additional currencies posted raises Wednesday. Bitcoin Cash

rose 6.94% to $114.89, and Dogecoin

climbed 3.13% to 8 cents.

Ethereum

rallied 3.05% to $1,164.67, while Uniswap

increased 2.90% to $5.43. Bitcoin

increased 1.75% to $16,435.50. Polkadot

and Cardano

rounded out the increases for Wednesday, with gains of 1.75% to $5.37 and 1.18% to 31 cents, respectively. On the other hand, Ripple

posted the only drop, falling 0.61% to 37 cents. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

increased 1.52% to $44.05, while MicroStrategy Inc.

climbed 2.67% to $171.54. Riot Blockchain Inc.

shares rose 4.01% to $4.15, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

rose 2.65% to $6.59. Overstock.com Inc.

rose 1.43% to $24.18, while Block Inc.

rose 0.02% to $62.73 and Tesla Inc.

rose 4.43% to $177.43. PayPal Holdings Inc.

slipped 0.64% to $79.40, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

shares declined 3.15% to $5.85. NVIDIA Corp.

rallied 1.55% to $162.86, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

increased 0.64% to $77.29. In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rallied 2.28% to $4.29. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

rallied 1.21% to $16.53. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, climbed 7.12% to $9.05.

Editor’s Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken. See our market data terms of use.