Most large cryptocurrencies fall on Ripple, Polkadot drops – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Ripple

XRPUSD

seeing the biggest change, falling 2.51% to 36 cents. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Wednesday. Polkadot

DOTUSD

fell 2.46% to $4.36, and Cardano

ADAUSD

fell 2.17% to 25 cents.

Dogecoin

DOGEUSD

shed 2.17% to 7 cents, while Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

sank 0.97% to $100.54. Ethereum

ETHUSD

inched down 0.47% to $1,204.52. Uniswap

UNIUSD

and Litecoin

LTCUSD

rounded out the decreases for Wednesday, dropping 0.43% to $5.12 and 0.37% to $67.83, respectively. On the other hand, Bitcoin

BTCUSD

posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.12% to $16,717.92. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN

increased 1.59% to $33.17, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR

climbed 0.38% to $148.30. Riot Blockchain Inc.

RIOT

shares climbed 0.73% to $3.45, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA

rose 1.24% to $3.28. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK

was flat at $18.43, while Block Inc.

SQ

rose 0.10% to $59.92 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA

rallied 4.34% to $113.83. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL

rallied 1.05% to $69.05, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

EBON

shares rallied 2.44% to $2.67. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

climbed 0.08% to $141.32, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD

inched down 1.05% to $63.15. In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rallied 1.82% to $3.33. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK

rose 0.74% to $14.95. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, rose 0.73% to $7.92.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.