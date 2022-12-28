Most large cryptocurrencies fall on Ripple, Polkadot drops – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Ripple
XRPUSD
seeing the biggest change, falling 2.51% to 36 cents. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Wednesday. Polkadot
DOTUSD
fell 2.46% to $4.36, and Cardano
ADAUSD
fell 2.17% to 25 cents.
Dogecoin
DOGEUSD
shed 2.17% to 7 cents, while Bitcoin Cash
BCHUSD
sank 0.97% to $100.54. Ethereum
ETHUSD
inched down 0.47% to $1,204.52. Uniswap
UNIUSD
and Litecoin
LTCUSD
rounded out the decreases for Wednesday, dropping 0.43% to $5.12 and 0.37% to $67.83, respectively. On the other hand, Bitcoin
BTCUSD
posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.12% to $16,717.92. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.
COIN
increased 1.59% to $33.17, while MicroStrategy Inc.
MSTR
climbed 0.38% to $148.30. Riot Blockchain Inc.
RIOT
shares climbed 0.73% to $3.45, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
MARA
rose 1.24% to $3.28. Overstock.com Inc.
OSTK
was flat at $18.43, while Block Inc.
SQ
rose 0.10% to $59.92 and Tesla Inc.
TSLA
rallied 4.34% to $113.83. PayPal Holdings Inc.
PYPL
rallied 1.05% to $69.05, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.
EBON
shares rallied 2.44% to $2.67. NVIDIA Corp.
NVDA
climbed 0.08% to $141.32, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
AMD
inched down 1.05% to $63.15. In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF
BITQ,
which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rallied 1.82% to $3.33. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
BLOK
rose 0.74% to $14.95. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
GBTC,
which tracks the Bitcoin market price, rose 0.73% to $7.92.
Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.