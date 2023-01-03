Most large cryptocurrencies fall on Ripple, Dogecoin drops – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ripple

XRPUSD

seeing the biggest change, declining 2.82% to 34 cents. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Tuesday. Dogecoin

DOGEUSD

dropped 2.63% to 7 cents, and Uniswap

UNIUSD

shed 1.72% to $5.33.

Cardano

ADAUSD

declined 1.72% to 25 cents, while Litecoin

LTCUSD

declined 1.03% to $74.67. Ethereum

ETHUSD

slid 0.99% to $1,209.20. Bitcoin

BTCUSD

and Polkadot

DOTUSD

rounded out the decreases for Tuesday, dropping 0.62% to $16,621.28 and 0.31% to $4.49, respectively. On the other hand, Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.04% to $99.80. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN

fell 2.12% to $34.64, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR

rose 1.52% to $143.73. Riot Blockchain Inc.

RIOT

shares climbed 2.21% to $3.47, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA

increased 5.85% to $3.62. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK

shed 3.85% to $18.61, while Block Inc.

SQ

climbed 3.28% to $64.90 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA

dropped 9.08% to $112.00. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL

rallied 3.86% to $73.97, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

EBON

shares rallied 4.37% to $3.04. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

sank 0.51% to $145.39, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD

rose 3.86% to $64.99. In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, increased 2.36% to $3.47. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK

climbed 1.32% to $15.32. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, dropped 1.45% to $8.17.

