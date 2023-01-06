Most large cryptocurrencies fall on Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash drops – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Dogecoin

DOGEUSD

seeing the biggest change, declining 2.34% to 7 cents. Six additional currencies posted decreases Friday. Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

dropped 2.23% to $99.16, and Ripple

XRPUSD

dropped 1.59% to 34 cents.

Uniswap

UNIUSD

dropped 1.59% to $5.34, while Bitcoin

BTCUSD

inched down 0.68% to $16,731.72. Litecoin

LTCUSD

inched down 0.31% to $74.36. Ethereum

ETHUSD,

which posted the smallest decrease, inched down 0.17% to $1,249.17 On the other hand, two cryptos posted increases, with Polkadot

DOTUSD

seeing the largest rise at 0.28% to $4.64. Cardano

ADAUSD

rose 0.19% to 27 cents. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN

shed 4.92% to $31.88, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR

shed 5.25% to $148.35. Riot Platforms Inc.

RIOT

shares declined 5.21% to $4.00, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA

declined 3.32% to $3.78. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK

dropped 1.23% to $17.73, while Block Inc.

SQ

sank 0.12% to $64.63 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA

fell 3.99% to $105.94. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL

fell 2.19% to $74.60, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

EBON

shares sank 0.27% to $3.76. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

slipped 0.69% to $141.67, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD

declined 2.19% to $60.42. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK

fell 1.04% to $15.18. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, dropped 4.63% to $3.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, fell 1.30% to $8.34.

