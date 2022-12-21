Most large cryptocurrencies decline on Polkadot, Cardano drops – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Polkadot

seeing the biggest move, declining 3.10% to $4.46. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Wednesday. Cardano

shed 2.56% to 25 cents, and Ripple

fell 2.35% to 34 cents.

Dogecoin

declined 2.35% to 7 cents, while Bitcoin Cash

declined 1.16% to $100.44. Uniswap

fell 1.09% to $5.26. Ethereum

and Bitcoin

rounded out the decreases for Wednesday, dropping 0.36% to $1,212.13 and 0.36% to $16,822.53, respectively. On the other hand, Litecoin

posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.09% to $65.46. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

rose 0.92% to $35.29, while MicroStrategy Inc.

sank 0.35% to $168.27. Riot Blockchain Inc.

shares shed 1.44% to $3.78, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

declined 1.41% to $3.86. Overstock.com Inc.

climbed 0.75% to $20.19, while Block Inc.

rallied 1.25% to $62.18 and Tesla Inc.

rose 0.95% to $139.11. PayPal Holdings Inc.

climbed 0.46% to $69.08, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

shares inched down 0.34% to $2.89. NVIDIA Corp.

rallied 1.72% to $163.62, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

climbed 0.46% to $66.52. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

rose 1.05% to $15.45. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, climbed 0.14% to $3.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, declined 1.49% to $7.96.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.