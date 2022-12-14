Most large cryptocurrencies climb on Bitcoin, Ethereum increases – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Bitcoin

BTCUSD,

+1.94%

seeing the biggest move, rallying 1.70% to $18,066.10. Seven additional currencies posted rises Wednesday. Ethereum

ETHUSD,

+1.50%

rallied 1.58% to $1,341.04, and Litecoin

LTCUSD,

+0.54%

increased 1.54% to $78.88.

Uniswap

UNIUSD,

+1.53%

rallied 1.17% to $6.15, while Polkadot

DOTUSD,

+1.43%

climbed 1.09% to $5.33. Cardano

ADAUSD,

+0.59%

climbed 0.34% to 31 cents. Dogecoin

DOGEUSD,

+0.71%

and Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD,

+0.16%

rounded out the increases for Wednesday, with gains of 0.34% to 9 cents and 0.20% to $109.85, respectively. On the other hand, Ripple

XRPUSD,

-0.47%

posted the only drop, falling 0.48% to 39 cents. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN,

+4.19%

increased 3.10% to $39.89, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR,

+2.83%

increased 1.28% to $204.39. Riot Blockchain Inc.

RIOT,

+3.69%

shares rose 2.46% to $4.17, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA,

+1.93%

rose 1.29% to $4.72. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK,

+0.60%

slid 0.18% to $22.16, while Block Inc.

SQ,

+1.37%

inched down 0.01% to $71.03 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-2.42%

dropped 1.27% to $158.90. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL,

-0.23%

sank 0.84% to $73.08, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

EBON,

-0.85%

shares slipped 0.10% to $4.70. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA,

-0.35%

climbed 0.14% to $180.97, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD,

-0.55%

sank 0.84% to $71.34. In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

+1.77%,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, climbed 0.76% to $3.97. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK,

+0.89%

climbed 0.43% to $16.43. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, rallied 1.93% to $8.45.

