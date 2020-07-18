Most Impressive Penthouse Condo in Missouri – 4909 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO

Described as the most impressive penthouse condo is located at 4909 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri

St Louis, MO (STL.News) The economy is starting to show signs of recovery from the COVID-19 lock-down, as most consumers know by now, the interest rates are at an unprecedented level creating a perfect time to step-up your residential or investment property.

St. Louis is a historic city with many interesting facts and neighborhoods. The Central West End community is among the most popular districts with students attending colleges and universities in the area, medical professionals, and tourists with Forest Park bordering the neighborhood.

The property that caught our eye is described as the most impressive penthouse condo in Missouri. From the pictures shown in the MLS listing, most might agree with the listing agent’s perspective. The listing can be view on our affiliate site at https://www.mo.properties/properties/223338-4909-Laclede-Avenue-St-Louis-Missouri-63108/.

This luxury condo occupies the 25th and 26th floor of the building, creating a panoramic view of the city and region, which includes Central West End, Forest Park, and more. More than 6,500 square feet of luxury living also offers more than 3,000 square feet of an outdoor area with a hot tub. The property is listed at $3,000,000.00.

The listing broker is Janet McAfee, Inc., and the listing agent is Wayne Norwood. For more information about Wayne Norwood and hist listing visit https://www.finesthomesstl.com/.

Disclosure: this is not a sponsored post. There is no affiliation with the seller, broker or agent. It’s just one of the most interesting MLS listings on www.MO.Properties. Price is subject to change without being reflected on STL.News. Please refer to the listing or contact the broker or agent for the most accurate information. STL.News and MO.Properties is owned by STL.News, LLC.

