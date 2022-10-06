Mortgage bonds at the epicentre

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. It was nice, from the point of view of inflation, that after Opec flexed its muscles extravagantly the oil price only rose to about $90, within its declining trend. Perhaps there is hope for 2023, after all. Email us: Robert.Armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.

Mortgage bonds’ big moment

You could argue that the most important price in the world right now is the US 30-year fixed mortgage rate. It is the most direct transmission channel for Federal Reserve rate increases, it determines marginal prices for a huge asset class where most Americans have the bulk of their wealth, and it scares the socks off of everyone. The size and speed of its move is amazing, as a 20-year chart shows:

If you don’t think that’s the most important chart in the world right now, here’s another candidate. The Move index tracks implied volatility in Treasury rates. The most salient feature of markets recently is that no one knows what interest rates are going to do, because no one knows how hard the Fed will have to push to stop inflation. This uncertainty about the price of money explains why all markets are jittery, reacting violently to any snip of economic data that might influence the central bank’s actions. The index has surpassed its spring 2020 highs, and is not a million miles from its financial crisis peaks:

Now, if you were to cross-breed the staggering increase in mortgage rates with the deep uncertainty about the future path of rates, what would you get? You would get a mortgage bond. Because not only are mortgage bond prices sensitive to mortgage rates, they are also highly responsive to rate volatility.

A mortgage bond — paradigmatically, a US government-backed or “agency” mortgage-backed security (MBS) — consists of a bundle of mortgages. When rates fall, many of those mortgages will be refinanced, in effect paying the bondholders back at par and shortening the duration of the bond. When rates rise, the mortgage borrowers become less likely to pre-pay, lengthening the duration of the bond. A longer-duration bond is more sensitive to changes in interest rates, so a mortgage bond falls harder in the face of rising rates than (say) a vanilla Treasury bond — its rate sensitivity increases as rates rise. (I am trying to get through this paragraph without using the word “convexity”; how am I doing?)

The result is that mortgage bondholders are in effect short rate volatility. As such, the combination of higher rates and higher rate volatility has been a vicious double hit for mortgage bonds. Consider the price of the iShares Mortgage-backed security ETF, which is designed to track the returns of a portfolio of investment-grade, US-government backed mortgage-backed securities:

The share prices of mortgage Reits, which own mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis, have been hit even harder. Annaly Capital, for example, is down by a third just in the last month.

Adding to the brutal price dynamics, the MBS market has lost two of its biggest buyers. The Fed is the biggest of all, and it left the market with the end of QE. It had been bought $1.3tn in MBS during the pandemic. Banks have also largely left the market, says Jeana Curro, head of agency MBS research of Bank of America. Banks bought about $500bn of MBS in both 2020 and 2021. This year they have bought basically none. Banks, she says, do not like volatility, are concerned about liquidity and capital regulations, and with quantitative easing ending, are unsure of the deposit flows which fund security purchases. Walt Schmidt, head mortgage strategy at FHN Financial, notes institutional investors have absorbed nasty losses this year and are also hesitant to buy.

To sum up, then, there is acute price pressure and high volatility in mortgage bonds markets because of the increase in both rates and rate volatility, at the same time as the largest traditional buyers have absented themselves from the market, impairing liquidity. If one was looking for a place a financial accident could happen, it would not be crazy to start with the MBS market.

Unhedged has recently argued that financial crisis prediction is a bit of a mug’s game, because almost by definition, crisis appear where you are not looking. But at the very least, if you want to track the effects of Fed tightening on financial markets, the MBS markets are as good a bellwether as you are likely to find. Having the ticker the MBS ETF up on your screen (it’s MBB) along with the tickers of Reits such as Annaly, AGNC and Angel Oak might be good risk monitoring practice right now.

All the market participants I spoke to said that while the market is “choppy” (in the words of Schmidt) it is still functional. You can still trade hundreds of millions in MBS in a day without moving the markets.

Markets under stress tend to create value for long-term investors. Whether this is the case with MBS right now is a contentious issue. Jason Callan, head of structured products at Columbia Threadneedle, notes that agency MBS’ volatility-adjusted spread over Treasuries is about 160 basis points, versus 10bp a year ago. That’s a wider spread than investment-grade corporate bonds, for a product with no credit risk. He’s a buyer.

But of course that wide spread is payment for buying in the face of high rate volatility. That is why Curro of BofA is neutral on agency MBS, despite seeing a lot of long-term value in them. “They have the potential to get worse before they get better” she says.

