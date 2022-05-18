Morgantown: Sabrina Burton Sentenced for Drug Charge

Monongalia County woman, Sabrina Burton sentenced for drug charge

(STL.News) Sabrina Burton, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was sentenced today to three years of probation for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Burton, 25, pleaded guilty in December 201 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Burton admitted to having heroin in May 2020 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zelda E. Wesley and Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The Task Forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City Police Departments.

The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today