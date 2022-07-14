Morgantown: Nicole Renee guilty of Child Pornography charge

Monongalia County woman, Nicole Renee Halterman guilty of child pornography charge

Nicole Renee Halterman, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Halterman, 32, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Halterman admitted to having child pornography in March 2021 in Monongalia County.

Halterman faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today