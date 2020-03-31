More than $163 Million Available to Fight Addiction Crisis

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman today announced that more than $163 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address America’s addiction crisis.

“Our nation is facing the difficult challenge of curbing substance addiction, which threatens public safety and is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs (OJP). “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

“Day in and day out, our law enforcement partners and prosecutors are hard at work investigating, arresting, and prosecuting those who flood our streets with the poison that is killing so many of our neighbors, friends, and family members,” said United States Attorney Arron L. Weisman. “But it is the tireless work of our many community-based organizations that are making the real difference when it comes to providing help and resources to the victims of addiction. I strongly encourage these providers and organizations to review these funding opportunities.”

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

