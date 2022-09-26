More inflation is on the way, with your healthcare bills set to rise. Here's why.

Healthcare costs have lagged the overall consumer inflation rate.

That may sound like good news, but analysts say this won’t last.

They expect healthcare costs to start rising in earnest soon and outpace the overall inflation rate.

Skyrocketing rent and food costs have company – health care costs also are soaring and what’s worse, they’re likely to rise much more and could help keep overall inflation elevated for some time, analysts say.

Inflation is expected to boost annual U.S. national health expenses by $370 billion by 2027 compared with pre-pandemic projections, consulting firm McKinsey estimated in a September report.