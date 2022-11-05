More bad news for the economy: Barges of crops and cargo struggle to float in low water on Mississippi River



Low water levels mean harvested crops and other cargo are being shipped much more slowly.Last week, 2,000 barges were stopped on the river waiting for dredging to finish so traffic could resume.Most barges at the moment are loaded 35% below capacity so they will float higher in the water.A fish skipped across the Mississippi River flowing past New Orleans and sent ripples toward a beach that was wider than normal on Tuesday morning. Under the docks near the French Quarter, pilings that would normally be submerged were exposed to the air.The historic low water levels in Louisiana and elsewhere mean harvested crops and other cargo are being shipped much more slowly, straining crews and costs.