Moody's cuts UK outlook to 'negative' on policy uncertainty

(Reuters) – Ratings agency Moody’s on Friday lowered the United Kingdom’s outlook to “negative” from “stable”, citing policy uncertainty amid high inflation and weaker growth prospects.

Moody’s maintained its sovereign rating for the United Kingdom at “Aa3”.