(STL.News) Have you been searching for a fantastic dinner that the whole family will love? Look no further we have something that will make even the pickiest eater ask for seconds. I’m talking about moo goo gai pan of course, it’s a classic Chinese dish that has been thrilling the land of the rising sun for centuries. Today, we are going to take a look at some of the very best moo goo gai pan recipe to help you decide of this is something you might want to feed your dinner guests, I know my family always asks for this amazing dish nearly every time I ask them what they would like to eat this week. We are going to look at the history of this meal and also take a deep dive into its variations on ingredients so you can decide how to proceed in this fun article titled moo goo gai pan: what’s all the fuss?

So, what exactly is moo goo gai pan? A popular restaurant dish, this recipe for moo goo gai pan means “fresh mushrooms with sliced chicken” in Cantonese. The original dish, known as mah gu gai pin, was adapted for Western tastes. Traditionally made with whole button mushrooms, other types of mushrooms can be substituted and, while some versions include bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and snow peas, others include broccoli and other vegetables. Likewise, some versions are made with oyster sauce, while others contain hoisin sauce. Moo gai pans name is actually taken directly from two ingredients – chicken and mushrooms. The literal translation for mòh-gū gāi-pin is sliced chicken with button mushrooms.

So, now we know moo goo gai pan is essentially chicken with mushrooms, along with some other veggies that seem to vary depending on who is preparing it. When I order a chicken based dish at a Chinese restaurant, the meat is always very thinly sliced and super tender, but I could never figure out how to replicate that at home. Luckily, after a little research, I realized that it’s actually quite easy to get thin and tender chicken pieces in your own kitchen. The first step to getting restaurant-style chicken is to cut your chicken into very thin slices. The easiest way to do this is to freeze the chicken breasts for about 20 minutes, or just until they firm up – you don’t want them frozen solid, but you do want them hard enough to easily slice. Cut your chicken against the grain (width wise) into strips. The next step in the process is a technique known as velveting – the chicken takes a quick dip in a cornstarch and egg white mixture which makes it extra tender. This extra little step is well worth it for a restaurant style end result.

Ok, let’s take a look at my favorite moo goo gai pan recipe:

Ingredients

12 ounces chicken breasts (boneless skinless)

4 ounces crimini mushrooms or button mushrooms

4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms

2 ounces bamboo shoots

2 cloves garlic thinly sliced

4 fresh ginger root (thin slices)

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup Chinese chicken stock or water

Slices scallion and cilantro for garnish

Velveting Mixture

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

1 egg white

Sauce

1/4 cup rice cooking wine

1/2 cup Chinese chicken stock or water

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

Cut the chicken breasts against the grain into thin slices of about 1/8 inch thick. Place the chicken slices in a bowl and mix in all the velveting ingredients. Set aside. Cut both the crimini and shiitake mushrooms into slices of about 1/4 inch thick. Set aside. Cut the bamboo shoots into thin slices of about 1/8 inch thick and set aside. Also cut the garlic and ginger into very thin slices of about 1/16 inch thick. In another bowl mix all the sauce ingredients together and set aside. Heat all the vegetable oil in a wok until just about reaching the smoking point. Drop the chicken slices into the hot oil and stir to keep them separate. Cook to about 3/4 done or until the outside of the chicken turns white but the center is still slightly pink. Drain the chicken thoroughly and set aside in a bowl. Pour all the oil out of the wok and quickly rinse the bottom of the wok with plain water scraping off any starch that’s stuck to the bottom. Dry the wok and return to the heat. Put about 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil back into the wok. Add the garlic and ginger slices and stir-fry for about one minute without letting them burn. Add the mushrooms and the chicken stock into the wok. Stir-fry for about 30 seconds, cover and let sit for another one minute. Uncover the wok and return the chicken slices to the wok. Add the bamboo shoots and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Add the sauce mixture into the wok. Be sure to stir the mixture to ensure the starch is completely combined. Stir-fry until the sauce thickens. Add the sesame oil and mix well. Plate and garnish with scallion slices and cilantro.

Now that you have the perfect moo goo gai pan recipe it’s time to start cooking, never again do you have to rely on takeout or delivery as this dish will be more flavorful and inexpensive than anything you’ll find in a restaurant. Surprise your family tonight with this amazing meal, they’ll thank you for it!