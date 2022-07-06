Montrose: Megan Hess Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud

Montrose Woman, Megan Hess Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Megan Hess, age 45, of Montrose, Colorado pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.

According to the plea agreement, beginning in 2010 and continuing into 2018, Hess devised and executed a scheme to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims, and then sold those remains to victims purchasing the remains for scientific, medical, or educational purposes.

Magistrate Judge Gordon P. Gallagher presided over the change of plea hearing on July 5, 2022. Sentencing will be set at a later date.

This case was investigated by the FBI Denver Division and the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jeremy Chaffin and Tim Neff.

Due to public interest in this case, a copy of the plea agreement will be posted to the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office once the agreement is publicly available.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today