Montrose, CO Resident, Joseph Davis Sentenced To More Than Twelve Years In Federal Prison For Role In Drug Conspiracy

Defendant is first to be sentenced in large prosecution on the Western Slope

DENVER, CO (STL.News) United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Joseph Davis of Montrose, Colorado was sentenced to serve 151 months (over 12 years) in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The sentence was pronounced by U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello earlier this week. The Denver Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration joined in today’s announcement.

According to court documents, including the stipulated facts contained in the defendant’s plea agreement, as well as facts presented at sentencing, Davis was a mid-level dealer of methamphetamine in Montrose, Colorado, receiving and distributing pounds of methamphetamine for profit. He began this criminal activity shortly after being released on parole in May 2019, after serving a portion of a 10 year state prison sentence for previous drug distribution. Soon after being released on parole in 2019, Davis began distributing methamphetamine from his Montrose residence, along with his wife and co-defendant, Naomi Vaughn. Vaughn is separately scheduled to be sentenced on November 2, 2020. Cases against eleven additional alleged co-conspirators are pending.

“Significant drug prosecutions like this are a high priority for our office, particularly when it involves a smaller community,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “The length of this sentence – more than twelve years – demonstrates just how seriously we take this criminal activity. We commend our law enforcement partners, including the DEA, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montrose County Police Department for their excellent work.”

“This sentencing sends a clear message that those who seek to sell this poison in our community will be caught and dealt with severely,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter. “The DEA and our law enforcement partners across the state are committed to eradicating the illegal sale and distribution of methamphetamine and other hard drugs plaguing our communities.”

