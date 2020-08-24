Montgomery Police’s Concern for Missing North Bethesda Man Joseph Conor Gleason

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing North Bethesda man.

Joseph Conor Gleason (who answers to the name Conor), age 28, was last seen by family at approximately 1:00 a.m. yesterday (Saturday, August 22) when he left his Whisperwood Lane home on foot. Family has been unable to contact him since that time.

Gleason is 6’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Gleason was last seen wearing a black coat over a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Gleason’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Conor Gleason is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE