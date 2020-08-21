Montgomery Police’s Concern for Missing Glenmont Teenager Alvaro Alexander Garcia

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage male from the Glenmont area.

Alvaro Alexander Garcia, age 15, Of Georgian Way, has been reported as missing by his family.

Alvaro Garcia is approximately 5’ 07” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Garcia’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Alvar Alexander Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

