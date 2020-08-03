Montgomery Police’s Concern for Missing Gaithersburg Woman Cindy Figueroa Pena

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Gaithersburg woman.

Cindy Figueroa Pena, age 18, was last seen by family at approximately 1:00 p.m. today (Sunday, August 2), when she left her Amity Circle home on foot.

Pena is 5’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Pena was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey shorts.

Police and family are concerned for Pena’s physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cindy Figueroa Pena is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

