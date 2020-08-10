Montgomery Police Seek Information from Public about Missing Person Brenda Hopkins

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case, Missing Persons Section continue to investigate the 2018 disappearance of Brenda Lee Hopkins. The circumstances surrounding Hopkins’ disappearance have investigators concerned about her welfare. Detectives have been unable to confirm an exact date that Hopkins was last seen, complicating investigators’ efforts to piece together her last known whereabouts and steps.

Investigators have exhausted possible leads and are again asking if anyone has information about this missing person case to please call the Police Department.

Brenda Lee Hopkins, now 70, (Hopkins was 68 at the time of her disappearance), of the 11700 block of Eden Road in Silver Spring, was reported as missing two years ago – August 9, 2018. Hopkins is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

During this investigation, detectives have been able to confirm the following information that may aid the public in assisting with this case:

Initially, Hopkins’ sister (with whom Hopkins resided) reported that Hopkins was last seen by her on August 8, 2018. However, that information has not been able to be confirmed by investigators. Investigators have been able to confirm that Hopkins was last seen outside of the home by numerous people on July 12, 2018, when she attended a funeral. Family members that live out-of-state believe they heard Hopkins in the background of a phone conversation they were having with Hopkins’ sister on or about August 1, 2018.

Hopkins had been known to walk from her Eden Road home to the White Oak Shopping Center located at 11200 New Hampshire Avenue. Officers responding to the initial missing person call on August 9, 2018, with the assistance of search canines, searched the shopping area and the route she normally walked to the shopping center. Those searches did not yield any clues to Hopkins’ disappearance.

At the time of Hopkins’ disappearance, Hopkins’ sister reported that all of her sister’s belongings, to include her wallet, were at home. (Investigators have been unable to confirm if Hopkins maintains any form of identification).

It has been reported by some family members that Hopkins was exhibiting signs of memory loss.

Hopkins is not known to drive.

Hopkins is not known to own any credit cards and there has been nothing of significance to note on her known financial accounts since her disappearance.

Hopkins is not known to own a cellular phone.

Police and family continue to be concerned for Hopkins’ welfare. Anyone with information regarding Hopkins’ whereabouts or any information about this missing person case is urged to contact the Cold Case, Missing Persons Section at 240-773-5070 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24/7).

