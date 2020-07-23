Montgomery Police Investigate Theft of $4,800 worth of Eyeglasses in Kentlands

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the 6th District Patrol Investigations Unit continue to investigate the June 27 theft of approximately $4,800 worth of eyeglasses from the Colonial Opticians store located at 718 Center Point Way in the Kentlands area of Gaithersburg. Today, investigators are releasing surveillance video of the male suspect and of the two female suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

The investigation by detectives revealed that on June 26, the two female suspects entered the Colonial Opticians store, spoke with an employee, browsed for eyeglasses, and then left the store. The next day, the two female suspects returned to the store along with the male suspect. In this incident, the female suspects engaged an employee in conversation while the male suspect stole several pairs of eyeglasses from display shelves. All three suspects then immediately fled from the store.

Investigators believe that these same three suspects attempted a similar theft on July 2 at the Colonial Opticians store located at 4942 St. Elmo Street in Bethesda. In that incident, the three suspects entered the Colonial Opticians store but left before stealing any property.

Anyone with information regarding this theft in the Kentlands area of Gaithersburg, the attempted theft in Bethesda, or the three suspects is asked to call the 6th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5789. Callers may remain anonymous. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

