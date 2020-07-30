Montgomery Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section continue to investigate the July 20 armed robbery of an adult male that was committed by two male suspects and occurred in the downtown area of Silver Spring. Today, investigators are releasing cell phone video of one of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

On Monday, July 20 at approximately 5:17 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to 1200 block of East West Highway for the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim stated to officers that he was outside walking when the two suspects approached him. One suspect assaulted the victim with a screwdriver and the second suspect stole property from the victim. Both suspects fled the area on foot. The victim was not injured during the armed robbery. Officers later located the screwdriver in a nearby trash can.

A witness who was in the area at the time of the armed robbery used his/her cellphone to video record the armed suspect assaulting the victim. This witness then called 9-1-1 after the suspects fled.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects or this armed robbery to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

